Avoid the area of Highway 501 and Greeleaf Circle due to crash

HORRY CO, SC (WBTW) – Officials are asking drivers to please avoid the area of Highway 501 and Greeleaf Circle.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews have deployed safety speed bumps around a crash inolving a single overturned vehicle there.

Traffic will be slow as HCFR and the South Carolina Department of Public Safety work this scene. HCFR askes drivers to please avoid the area.

One person is being transported to the hospital with injuries.

This call was dispatched at 10:53 a.m.

Stay with News13 for updates as we work to learn more.