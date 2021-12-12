Back at it with Sunday sunshine

Good Sunday morning all! Earlier clouds are clearing up to mainly sunny skies today, with highs across the region reaching around 60 degrees this afternoon. Clear and chilly conditions settle in tonight, though, with most lows falling back into the 30s.

Moving forward, a great deal of sunshine with a warming trend will follow up right into the heart of the upcoming work and school week. Be sure to have the coats and heavier jackets for the next couple of mornings with temps tumbling their way back.

TODAY: Sunshine breaks out with afternoon highs approaching 60.

TONIGHT: Clear and chilly with lows ranging mostly in the 30s.

MONDAY: Abundance of sunshine with highs in the low to mid-60s.