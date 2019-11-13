The cold weather continues with most places falling back below freezing tonight.

Skies will be clear this evening, then clouds moving in late tonight. This will allow temperatures to cool quickly this evening, then level off, or even rise overnight. Low temperatures will be in the upper 20s inland, and low 30s along the coast.

A slow-moving storm system will approach tomorrow with mostly cloudy skies. We will see showers developing late in the day, and it will stay cold with highs in the 50s.

Expect cool, wet weather to continue tomorrow night, through Friday and into Saturday. This storm system will finally move away over the weekend, with some sunshine returning Sunday. Temperatures will stay below normal into next week, then a slow warm-up starting next week.

Tonight, clear to partly cloudy and cold. Lows 27 inland, 32 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy and cold with a chance for showers late. Highs 50 inland, 54 beaches.

Friday, cloudy, windy and cool with periods of rain. Highs 54-60.