Back to rain showers this coming week

Good morning my friends! Clouds are mixing in more with sunshine for our Sunday, but highs will increase to the low and mid-80s again. Some spotty showers look to be around into Monday as rain chances make their way back to us. Most highs into the middle of the week will be around or just above 80.

Our next shot at organized rainfall comes on Tuesday, slated to hang around through Thursday at least. It will be a good school and workweek to keep the umbrellas handy, as we’re getting tropical moisture to lift up from the south, giving our weather pattern a big shake-up. Check back for more updates!

TODAY: Good breaks of sunshine with highs in the low to mid-80s.

TONIGHT: Clouds increase with average lows in the mid-60s.

MONDAY: Limited sun with spotty showers around. Highs in the low- to mid-80s.