MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – With the academic school year right around the corner for many students, parents could take advantage of tax-free weekend starting August 7-9.
The South Carolina Department of Revenue reports South Carolinians have saved 2-3 million dollars during the 3-day event since it started 20 years ago.
According to the department, tax-free services will include in-store and online purchases. It recommends checking which retail stores are offering online shopping, curbside pick-up, or delivery.
Crayons, earbuds, pens, color pencils, and composition notebooks are just a few things that are on Horry County’s School Supply List that will be exempt from local taxes and the state’s 6% tax.
Computers and technology and some bed and bath items will also be tax-free. The SCDOR lists a variety of exempt and nonexempt items.
For a full list of supplies that will be tax-free visit the link below:
LATEST HEADLINES:
- News13 Back-to-School Donation Drive
- Back-to-school supplies on the list of of tax-free items
- ‘Giving muscular dystrophy the boot,’ Myrtle Beach Fire department launches 2020 Fill the Boot campaign
- North Carolina joining 6 other states to secure more rapid COVID-19 tests
- Tax-free weekend: a full list of what is available for tax-free purchase