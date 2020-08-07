Back-to-school supplies on the list of tax-free items

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – With the academic school year right around the corner for many students, parents could take advantage of tax-free weekend starting August 7-9.

The South Carolina Department of Revenue reports South Carolinians have saved 2-3 million dollars during the 3-day event since it started 20 years ago.

According to the department, tax-free services will include in-store and online purchases. It recommends checking which retail stores are offering online shopping, curbside pick-up, or delivery.

Crayons, earbuds, pens, color pencils, and composition notebooks are just a few things that are on Horry County’s School Supply List that will be exempt from local taxes and the state’s 6% tax.

Computers and technology and some bed and bath items will also be tax-free. The SCDOR lists a variety of exempt and nonexempt items.

For a full list of supplies that will be tax-free visit the link below:

