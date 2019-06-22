Bad crash leads to car fire on 501 near Tanger Outlets

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Officers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are responding to a crash on Highway 501 in front of the Tanger Outlets in Horry County, according to the SCHP website.

Troopers were called to the scene at around 5:30 Saturday afternoon.

According to Tony Casey with Horry County Fire Rescue, the crash involved three cars, two of which caught fire from the crash. No injuries are reported from this crash and the fire was quickly extinguished.

Highway 501 South Bound is blocked off as crews with HCFR, HCPD, SCHP and SCDOT clean up the scene. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

