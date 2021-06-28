Barbers hone their skills at Florence hairstyle show

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW)– Hair stylists from around the country gathered in Florence to hone their skills Saturday afternoon. Organizers of the fourth annual 50 Shades of Styles Hairshow said they want to put Pee Dee barber shops on the map.

“Just trying to do something positive for the neighborhood and the city,” organizer and sponsor Quentin Carmichael said. He said this was the event’s biggest year yet.

“We wanted to get a big show out in South Carolina,” organizer and sponsor Tamesha Johnson said. The event featured instructional seminars, vendors and a DJ. The event was sponsored by Johnson and Carmichael’s barber shop, Q’s Cutz in Dillon.

“It’s just getting bigger and bigger each year and I’m enjoying it,” NFL player Darius Leonard said. “The way he gives back to his community and Dillon County, I had to come out and support him the same way he supports me.” Leonard was featured as a special guest. He said Carmichael is his barber so he was happy to help out.

“Me, my girlfriend and my model, we all traveled seventeen hours,” barber Naim Rasheed said. “I was really just coming out here to network and get my name out there if nothing else because I produce quality work.” Rasheed said he drove all the way from Oklahoma City to compete in one of several haircut competitions at the event.

“Work for yourself being a barber or a stylist, it’s a great way to go, as long as you dedicate yourself and do the right things, you’ll be alright in the end,” Quentin Carmichael said. The organizers said they hope the event can inform young people about hairstyling as a career path. The event had previously been held in Dillon.