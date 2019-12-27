Bat eviction to start Jan. 6 at county health department

ANDERSON, S.C. – South Carolina officials say bat eviction will begin next month from the third floor of a county health department.

It’s not clear how many bats live in and around the Anderson County Health Department. They were first noticed in early December in a third-floor area off-limits to the public.

A spokeswoman for the state Department of Health and Environmental Control tells The Independent Mail that a contractor plans to begin relocating the flying mammals on Jan. 6.

