Be on the lookout for afternoon storms

Storm chances will be in place for the region today and tomorrow. We’ll start our Tuesday with some spotty showers and storms with storms more scattered about into the afternoon. Heat index values will still be in the mid to upper 90s, with some hitting 100 for the middle of the day.

Storm potential will move out Wednesday night, and we’ll dry out and heat up for the end of the week. Some spots could hit 100 for an actual high temp on Friday with a heat index just above 105.

Temperature won’t be quite as hot for the weekend but the heat index will still be close to 100. The chances for scattered showers and storms returns for the weekend, with slightly higher chances for Sunday afternoon. Storm chances increase to start next week, keeping highs in the 80s for Monday.

Today: Partly sunny and humid with scattered storms. Highs: 90-92 inland, 86-87 beaches.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with lingering showers & storms. Lows: 72-74 inland, 76-77 beaches.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, hot, and humid with isolated storms. Highs: 91-93 inland, 87-88 beaches.