Be on the lookout for late day storms

It’s a mild Monday where warmth and humidity have combined ahead of a cold front, that will bring us late day storms. This will bring a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms later into the afternoon in the Pee Dee, pushing to the coast by the evening. Highs throughout the region will be pushing back to the lower and mid 80s,

We’ll dry out on Tuesday as the cold front continues to push further off to the coast, which will cause temperatures to drop back into the 70s. Some stray showers are still possible, but most should remain dry. A storm system will bring another chance for showers on Wednesday, with temperatures staying well below normal, topping out only in the 60s. Showers will linger across the area for Thursday, lingering into Friday morning.

High pressure is scheduled to build back in with weekend sunshine & warmth!

GET NEWS13’S WEATHER APP FOR ALERTS

APPLE DOWNLOAD | ANDROID DOWNLOAD

Today: Partly sunny, warm, and humid with late day storms. Highs: 84-86 inland, 80-82 beaches.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and mild with lingering showers. Lows: 59-62 inland, 64 beaches.

Tuesday: Partly sunny and cooler with a slight chance for a few showers. Highs: 72-74.