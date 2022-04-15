As we get closer to Easter Weekend, it’s time for our next Beach Bites stop, and some would easily consider this one to be a hidden gem by the beach! I am talking about the Fresh Brewed Coffee House. Perhaps it can be a new spot that you’d like to make a part of your daily grind.

A key part in this place is Kate Curran, the Director of Operations at the FBCH. The terminology of her position is not to be compared to an owner, as this place is actually a non-profit coffee house.

Those who work here are paid for what they do, but the Fresh Brewed Coffee House is essentially run and kept up by the community support and donations around it. Kate is basically a volunteer here, and in her professional world, she is actually working to become a lawyer.

She told me, “We were all volunteers until 2013, I mean, I still am.”

I love that the Fresh Brewed Coffee House has this very unique aspect about it, and it pairs well with their huge back room to boot.

Kate went on to say, “We also as a non-profit don’t have tax, so that makes a big difference in price point for our customers.”

Delicious drinks at a cheaper price than national chains is tough to beat, with freshly ground coffee and specialty beverages as well!

On that, she rattled off some of their offerings, “We use Benjamin’s Beans from Benjamin’s Bakery in Surfside, sourcing our beans locally. We have all espresso drinks, lattes, macchiatos, brewed coffee. We also do Frappuccinos and fruit smoothies.”

I didn’t expect to be talking about Benjamin’s again so soon, but you can’t argue with quality. However, it’s more about what is brewing behind the scenes at this place.

“We’re from a music to art venue. We have a church, and we have 12-step recovery programs that rent our space. We’re just really a community spot.”

It’s been those growing connections in the community that have meant so much, in the way of a place where people can feel comfy and welcome. Kate has assured us of that for all who come through the door.

She closed it out with, “It’s important to me that people have connections outside of their families, their blood families. Where they can find support, because life is hard.”

So why not make your day a little brighter and stop in for a great coffee, or maybe just a great conversation.



With all the big national chains, it’s nice to see a true local coffee spot like this one, and you can find them at 933 Broadway Street in Myrtle Beach.