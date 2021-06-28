Beach hazards triggered by Tropical Depression 4

UPDATE: The tropical low pressure system will officially become Tropical Depression 4 as of 11 a.m.

On this muggy and very Mild Monday, keep the eyes on the sky despite our tranquil start! Warm, humid weather will continue with the potential for spotty storms this afternoon and evening, as a tropical low pressure system presses inland just to our south. Overnight conditions will gradually calm down, but we don’t shake off the humidity. Today will come with life threatening rip currents along the beaches, not to mention choppy waters for boaters, so please take these hazards seriously!

Temperatures will heat up with a chance for scattered thunderstorms each day as we settle into a typical humid summer-like pattern with more clearing during the morning, followed by scattered afternoon storms. Storm chances increase for the weekend as a front approaches from the west and stalls just outside our area.

Today: Sun and clouds with spotty storms throughout the day. Highs 88-90 inland, 84-85 beaches.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 70-72 inland, 74 beaches.

Tuesday: Sunny start, warm and humid, scattered pm storms. Highs 86-90.