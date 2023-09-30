MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – You can’t ask for a better weekend of weather. We will see ample sunshine across the area. After the cloudy and cool week that we experienced this past week, it is much needed. Highs today across the area will top out near 80 degrees. A few locations could be slightly warmer. Clear conditions will continue overnight with lows falling into the low 60s.

Sunday is much like Saturday, lots of sunshine across the area. Highs will top out in the low 80s. So many events happening across the area, the weather will be perfect for them.

As we head into the work week. High pressure will be in control. We will see lots of sunshine through the week. Highs will top out in the low 80s. Lows in the upper 50s across the Pee Dee. Lows along the Grand Strand will be in the low 60s. So very comfortable conditions all week.

We will watch an approaching cold front on Friday. Right now I have partly cloudy skies, but we could see a few isolated showers. We can fine tune that forecast as we got throughout the week.