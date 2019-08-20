Bennettsville correctional officer accused of having ‘inappropriate romantic relationship’ with inmate

Betty Foxworth, of McColl, is charged with misconduct in office

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – A Bennettsville correctional officer is charged with misconduct in office after an arrest warrant suggests she had an inappropriate relationship with an inmate who was under her care.

The South Carolina Department of Corrections Police Services announced Tuesday afternoon that Betty Boatwright Foxworth, of McColl, was being charged with misconduct in office.

The 53-year-old, who was working as a correctional officer at Evans Correctional Institution in Bennettsville, was fired Tuesday following her arrest.

Her arrest warrant suggests she had an “inappropriate romantic relationship” with an inmate.

The warrant also suggests there were text messages sent between the two to indicate the relationship. The warrant stated that the inmate’s cell phone was a contraband cell phone. It’s not clear how the inmate obtained the phone.

This is just the most recent arrest of an Evans Correctional Institution officer.

In January, News13 learned that officer Cheryl Huggins was charged with first degree sexual misconduct with an inmate, and misconduct in office.

In February, officer Shataysha Quneeka Ocean was charged with misconduct in office and assault and battery for allegedly slapping an inmate in the face in April of 2018.

In October of 2018, prison guard William Shaquille Suggs of Bennettsville was charged with misconduct in office, bringing or trying to bring contraband into prison, and drug possession charges.

Earlier this month, News13 reported that a former inmate filed a lawsuit against Evans Correctional Institution after being stabbed during a 2017 riot. The former inmate claimed there were no correctional officers covering one of the units at the time, and that he believes all interior doors were unlocked and open. According to his lawsuit, he was stabbed numerous times in the neck, arm, chest, back and legs. Click here for the full lawsuit.