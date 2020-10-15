Bennettsville woman arrested after allegedly shooting male outside nightclub

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) — The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 49-year-old Bennettsville woman Thursday after she reportedly shot a male outside of a Marlboro County nightclub.

Witnesses told authorities that Tiffeny Selena Strong shot a man multiple times after an argument, according to a press release from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded on Wednesday to Kelly’s Night Club in Bennettsville after hearing that an argument escalated to a shooting. The male was bleeding and was in and out of consciousness when authorities arrived, according to the press release.

He was flown to an area hospital, where he was in stable, but critical condition, as of Thursday.

Strong was found after a short search and arrested. She is being charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana. She was expected to have a bond hearing on Thursday.

