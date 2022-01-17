Temperatures rise this week before another chance of winter weather

Good afternoon and Happy Martin Luther King Day! This week is going to give you whiplash – lots of big changes throughout the week. The best one is the clearing of skies through the end of Tuesday. Temperatures will not break 50 degrees today. Tuesday will see even more sun and will be slightly warmer, with temperatures near 50.

By Wednesday, a high pressure will cross over the Gulf states and situate itself offshore of the Carolina coast. Trailing clouds associated with the high push into our area early Wednesday morning. Temperatures will reach the low 60s.

A low pressure and associated cold front will make its way into our inland countries Thursday morning. There will be a chance for showers both Thursday and Friday. Currently, most models keep the precipitation as rain; however, there is a possibility for development of a low pressure system offshore of the Carolina coast. If the low develops, it is possible to see another wintry precipitation event lasting from Thursday evening through Saturday morning. We will have a better grasp of the conditions 36-48 hours out.

Behind the cold front, arctic air will drop our high temperatures from the mid 50s to the mid 30s in 24 hours. Friday night will likely be the coldest air of the winter season thus far with lows inland in the low 20s and mid 20s along the coast.