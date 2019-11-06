Big cool down for the end of the week

Temperatures will stay close to normal through Thursday before a big late week cool down. Today’s weak cold front will push offshore tonight, taking any lingering showers with it. Tomorrow will be a little cooler than it was today in the Pee Dee, but along the Grand Strand where it was cloudy and wet today, it will end up a little warmer. Nice weather will continue Thursday with highs in the low 70s. A shower is possible late in the day ahead of a strong cold front that will move through Thursday night. Most of the rain with this front will occur at night, but a few showers may linger into Friday morning. It will be much cooler Friday with highs near 60. A freeze is possible in the Pee Dee Friday night. It will be sunny and cool for the weekend, and the cool weather will continue next week.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild. Lows 50 inland, 54 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and mild. Highs 70 inland, 68 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny with a slight chance for a shower late. Highs in the low 70s.