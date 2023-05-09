Cooler and less humid weather is moving in tomorrow. A cold front will move through tonight. Scattered thunderstorms this evening will move away late tonight. It will stay partly cloudy and windy tonight with temperatures dropping to near 60. Partly sunny tomorrow with high temperatures in the 70s and lower humidity. Sunny weather will continue through the rest of the week, and it will warm up. Temperatures on Friday will warm into the low to mid 80s, but the humidity will stay low. Humidity will increase over the weekend. We will see a few more clouds on Sunday and a slight chance for a thunderstorm. Next week will be warm and humid with a chance for a thunderstorm both Monday and Tuesday.

Tonight, evening thunderstorms, then partly cloudy and windy. Lows 58 inland, 62 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, cooler and less humid. Highs 78 inland, 76 beaches.

Thursday, mostly sunny and nice. Highs 82 inland, 78 beaches.