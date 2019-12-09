Big warm up to start to the week

Much warmer weather to start the week, but it will only last a couple days. A warm front will move through tonight, keeping it mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle and a shower or two. Temperatures will not fall too much overnight, and it will warm up quickly tomorrow morning. Monday will start off cloudy, but we will see some sunshine as temperatures warm to near 70. Even warmer Tuesday with highs in the mid 70s. A strong cold front will move through early Wednesday with some rain and dropping highs back into the 50s for Wednesday. The cool weather will last through Friday. It will be cloudy Thursday with some light rain or drizzle. A storm system will bring rain Friday into Saturday, then clearing for Sunday.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild with patchy drizzle or a shower. Lows 44 inland, 48 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and much warmer with a stray shower possible. Highs near 70.

Tuesday, partly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid 70s.