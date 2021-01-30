Big weekend switch up

We’re kicking off the weekend chilly, but with mainly sunny skies hanging in there! Temps should increase only to the upper 40s today on average. Overnight lows fall back around 40, as clouds press back into the region.

With another low pressure system passing through, we’ll see scattered rain for Sunday, with some of that precipitation lingering into Monday morning. Highs tomorrow will also push just above 60 degrees. Some isolated spots could pick up around 1″ of rainfall before we dry out into Tuesday.

TODAY: Mainly sunny & cool. Highs in the upper 40s, nearing 50.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with lows averaging close to 40.

TOMORROW: Scattered rain showers. Highs in the low 60s.