Blah midweek weather pattern settles in

A good Tuesday to you all! Much cooler weather is moving in, plus we have a chance for rain in our near future. Today will stay mostly cloudy, and it will be much cooler than is has been, with high temps only in the 50s. There will be a slight chance for a late shower this evening, then a better chance for rain will move in tonight. A storm system will press in Wednesday morning, lasting into the early afternoon. Rainfall amounts will mostly range in between 0.25-0.75″. Totals up to an inch are still possible through.

The rain will clear late Wednesday, and sunshine will be back on Thursday. It will still be cool Thursday with highs around 60. A warm front will push through on Friday with a chance for a shower, and warmer weather returning for the weekend. A cold front on Sunday will bring another chance for showers, then cooler conditions should start next week.

Today: Mostly cloudy and much cooler. Highs 52-54 inland, 54-56 beaches.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a few showers. Lows 42-44 inland, 45-46 beaches.

Wednesday: Cloudy and cool with periods of rain, especially in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.