‘Blue pill’ overdoses alarm South Carolina health officials

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Health officials say fake blue pain pills — laced with cocaine, meth or fentanyl — are showing up in alarming numbers in South Carolina.

South Carolina’s Opioid Emergency Response Team says 500 people have overdosed from the little blue pill that’s a counterfeit of Roxicodone.

Many of the cases involved people ages 20 to 29.

Roxicodone is an opioid that’s prescribed to treat pain.

WYFF-TV reports that the pills are also known as fake roxis.

Authorities say many of the people who have overdosed got the pills from a relative or friend who did not know what they were giving out.

South Carolina officials say Greenwood and Union counties are hot spots for overdoses involving the blue pills.

