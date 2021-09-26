Blue skies are here to stay

A good Sunday to you my friends! Plentiful sunshine hangs right into the day with slightly higher temperatures than yesterday. This will lead right into another calm and clear night.

We’ll look to hold onto mainly sunny skies into the middle of the workweek with highs right into the low and mid 80s. High pressure continues to dominate our weather situation, so enjoy the blue skies everyone. Keep checking back on-air for Hurricane Sam updates!

TODAY: Sunny with highs ranging around 80 to the low 80s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with lows widely ranging in the mid 50s to low 60s.

MONDAY: Plentiful sunshine with highs in the low to mid 80s.