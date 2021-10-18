Blue skies continue to dominate

Good Monday morning all! Sunshine will continue to win out the week, as temperatures slowly rise. We remain sunny and mild into the afternoon today, with highs topping out slightly below average.

High pressure will control our weather for much of the week, moving off shore by mid week, allowing us to warm up. Some spots could hit 80 by Wednesday and then into the low 80s Thursday, ahead of a cold front.

A cold front will move through on Friday, bringing us a slight chance for a few showers. Sunshine returns for the weekend as we cool back down to the mid 70s.

Today: Sunny and mild. Highs: 74-76 inland, 72-73 beaches.

Tonight: Clear and cool. Lows: 44-46 inland, 50-52 beaches.

Tuesday: Sunny and mild. Highs: 76-78 inland, 73-74 beaches.