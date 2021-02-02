Blue skies make a comeback soon!

Clouds stick around today as we remain colder and breezy. Highs will only increase to the upper 40s, but with winds out of the NW at 15 to 25 mph, it will feel more like the upper 30s. Clouds will clear their way out tonight as we all drop below freezing. Grab the coats tomorrow morning!

Plentiful sunshine moves back in on Wednesday, but it wont last too long, as highs slowly climb back in the low 50s. Clouds slowly build Thursday afternoon as highs rise a little more, into the mid 50s.

Showers press back into the region Friday, as we warm into the 60s. Precipitation will linger throughout the weekend, as temperatures slowly cool back to around average on Sunday.

Today: Partial clearing, cold and breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Tonight: Clearing skies, cold and breezy. Lows in the upper 20s to near 30.

Wednesday: Sunny and cool. Highs in the low 50s.