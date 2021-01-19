Blue skies staying in place

We’re not wavering from abundant sunshine today, with afternoon temps approaching 60 degrees, so keep the sunglasses handy! Clouds will build into the region tonight, as a weak cold front passes through. We’ll clear out on Wednesday again, as temps stay in the upper 50s to near 60 for the afternoon hours.

Temperatures will be a little cooler Thursday due to clouds and we’ll have a slight chance for a stray shower. Friday afternoon we’ll still see some lingering clouds and a better chance for scattered showers. Temps will also warm back up to around 60.

Showers clear out for the weekend and temperatures will once again drop to below average in the low to mid-50s.

Today: Sunny and mild. Highs: 58-60 inland, 57-58 beaches.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cold. Lows: 38-42 inland, 44-46 beaches.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs: 57-60 inland, 57-58 beaches.