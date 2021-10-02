Blue skies tough it out for the weekend

Good morning my friends! Sunshine will tell the story for our Saturday, as highs spring up to the low and mid-80s, after a lot of early morning 50s. Similar conditions will follow right up toward Sunday afternoon, along with mostly dry conditions once more to start out the workweek. A few spotty showers can’t be ruled out with a check on Monday as afternoon clouds are slated to be on the increase.

Our next shot at organized rainfall comes on Tuesday, slated to hang around through Thursday. Check back for updates on when you should be grabbing those umbrellas next week, along with projected rainfall totals, but enjoy the weekend sun!

GET NEWS13’S WEATHER APP FOR ALERTS

APPLE DOWNLOAD | ANDROID DOWNLOAD

TODAY: Mainly sunny skies with highs in the low and mid-80s.

TONIGHT: Good clearing with lows around 60 in the mid-60s.

SUNDAY: Good deal of sunshine with highs in the low to mid-80s.