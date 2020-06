FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A body was found in a pond in Florence County on Friday, according to Coroner Keith von Lutcken.

The coroner’s office said the pond was in the area of the soccer complex along Highway 76. This is believed to be a drowning, according to the coroner’s office.

No other details have been released. The name of the person will be released at a later date.

Count on News13 for updates.