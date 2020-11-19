Body of 22-year-old missing since 2019 found in Dillon County, family seeks answers

DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) – The body of a man missing since 2019 was found in Dillon County, according to Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley.

The body of Julandon McCallum was found November 5. Grimsley couldn’t say where the body was found, but an autopsy was completed on November 7 and the cause and manner of death are still under investigation. News13’s Lacey Lee spoke with family and friends on their memories of McCallum.

Simone Dixon, Julandon McCallum’s mother, was too distraught to talk on camera but she did provide a comment:

“I do want the public to know I want this case to stay active. The mystery has not been solved. I don’t know the full story. My family and are I grieving. We are just asking for justice for my son at all costs,” Dixon says.

The flyer below was made by CUE Center for missing persons. They had a heavy involment in McCallum’s case.

“This is not the ending that we all wanted but at least the family won’t have to go through so many years not knowing like some other families do. Our thoughts and prayers are with them,” Connie Braddock said.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says the investigation into McCallum’s death is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the DCSO at 843-774-1432 or your local law enforcement.

