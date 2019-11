SOCASTEE, SC (WBTW) – The body of a kayaker that went missing on November 7 has been found.

According to the Horry County Coroner’s Office, the body of 37-year-old Wade Barnes was recovered from the Waccamaw River on Friday, not far from Peachtree Landing. His body was recovered by SC-DNR officers.

The Coroner’s Office has ruled his death as an accidental drowning.