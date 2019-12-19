Breaking: Article 1 of impeachment passes the House

WASHINGTON (AP/WBTW) – Impeachment Article 1 has passed the House Wednesday night at around 8:30.

A majority in U.S. House has voted to impeach President Donald Trump on the charge of abuse of power for pressuring Ukraine to announce an investigation of his political rival ahead of the 2020 election.

Trump is the third president in U.S. history to be impeached. After voting on the first article of impeachment is complete, the House will vote on the second charge, obstruction of Congress.

Impeachment would send the charges to the Republican-controlled Senate for a trial early next year. Trump has said he has done nothing wrong and denounces the impeachment as a “witch hunt,” a “hoax” and a “sham.”