Breaks of sunshine work to win this weekend

Happy Saturday everyone! Highs today will increase to the mid and upper 80s this afternoon, along with a good deal of humidity that isn’t backing off just yet for us.

Hazy breaks of sunshine will find their way through at times today, mixing with clouds. Rain chances will also be present in the form of stray storm chances, but those chances are low!

More sun will be likely be breaking out tomorrow as well with similar high temps. Isolated shower and storm chances will filter back in Monday morning. Keep checking back for updates on what you can expect for rainfall into the next work and school week.

TODAY: Breaks of sun with a stray pm storm chance. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly dry night with partly clear skies. Lows in the mid to low 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny; isolated pm storm chance. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.