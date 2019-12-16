Brief warm up before another cold snap arrives

High pressure will control our weather today ahead of a strong cold front. The high will shift off shore later today helping to warm us into the upper 60s to near 70 today and lower 70s Tuesday. We’ll see plenty of sunshine today, but clouds increase overnight ahead of a front. The cold front will push through overnight Tuesday. Ahead we’ll see showers and maybe a thunderstorm in the afternoon on Tuesday. Much colder air arrives on Wednesday and Thursday with highs only in the upper 40s to low 50s. Morning lows Thursday and Friday will drop into the 20s inland to near freezing at the coast. Our next storm system will arrive by Saturday for our next chance of showers.