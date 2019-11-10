Brief warming trend starts today as colder air returns mid week

High pressure will control our weather this weekend, bringing plenty of sunshine. It will stay chilly this morning, but temperatures will warm into the low and mid 60s today. The warming trend will continue Monday with some spots warming to 70 degrees. Another strong cold front will bring a chance for rain Tuesday with falling temperatures. Temperatures will fall back below freezing Tuesday night, then high temperatures only in the 40s on Wednesday. Wednesday morning wind chill readings ( feel like temperatures) could be in the Teens. A slow warming trend will begin towards the end of the week with highs in the upper 50s to near 60. A storm system to the south will develop and move north. At this time rain chances look low, especially inland, but clouds and light spotty rain showers are possible Friday especially along the coast.
Today: mostly sunny. Highs 62-64
Tonight: Mostly clear and chilly. 38-40 inland, 43-45 beaches
Monday: Increasing clouds, and warmer. Highs 68-70