LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Lake City schools will be getting some safety upgrades and improvements to athletic and other facilities after the Florence School District 3 board approved a $3.7 million budget transfer and the sale of $1.2 million in general obligation bonds.

In a news release, the district said the transfer of funds and bond sale will allow it to upgrade security cameras at Lake City High School, J. Paul Truluck Creative Arts and Science Magnet School, and Dr. Ronald E. McNair Junior High School.

The district also plans renovations at Ward Memorial Stadium, including a new fieldhouse, restrooms and concessions, as well as improvements to the weight room, batting cages, and wrestling area at Lake City High. The funds will also provide opportunities for more extracurricular activities, such as bowling clubs, chess clubs and golf clubs.

The district also plans to expand and update the cafeteria at Scranton Elementary STEAM Academy, which means the school will not have to begin serving lunch early in the day. Other renovations are currently in progress in the building that houses the cafeteria, including roof replacement, HVAC, window and lighting upgrades, interior painting, exterior wall coating, and an upgraded fire alarm system.

Other funds will be used for marketing and marketing materials to promote the district to retain and increase student enrollment.

The transfer of funds also included employee bonuses, the district said.

The S.C. Department of Education requires school districts to hold a minimum of 8.33% of total expenditures in fund balance to cover contingencies such as emergencies, budget reductions, capital improvements, etc. According to the district’s recently completed independent audit, FSD3’s fund balance has grown to 39.3%, or $10.9 million. The district’s fund balance total was $2.4 million in 2018.

The transfer from the fund balance will still allow the district to maintain reserve funds of more than $7.3 million.