GALIVANTS FERRY, SC (WBTW) – A building in Horry County went up in flames on Friday night.

Tony Casey with Horry County Fire Rescue says a commercial-industrial building caught fire before 9 p.m. on Deertrack Lane. No one was hurt, according to the department.

As of 10:15 p.m. the fire was under control but not out.

The fire is under investigation.