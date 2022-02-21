Burst of midweek warmth lies ahead

A good Monday evening to you all out there. It was a pleasant and mild day overall, and as we track into the overnight period, the region remains on the drier side of things. Low will mostly be in the mid 50s.

Good breaks of sunshine hold steady for Tuesday, as highs take another leap! Looks for temps to top out near 70 for the coast, getting just above 75 inland. Wednesday will be similar, but with a further increase in highs, getting to the mid 70s to low 80s.

Temperatures will take a little step back on Thursday, but ramp right back up again on Friday. Cooler conditions are in store the further we look into the weekend, with rain showers slated for Sunday.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows mostly in the mid 50s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and warm with highs near 70 at the coast to the mid-upper 70s inland.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mild and partly clear with lows around 60 degrees, or just below.