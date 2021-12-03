Burst of warmth lingers into the weekend

Happy Friday all! Our morning kicks off on a milder note, with most temps ranging between the mid 40s and low 50s. A lighter jacket should get you through the morning.

Afternoon highs will be ranging in the low to upper 70s, with mainly sunny skies, so break out the shorts! Similar highs will settle in on Saturday with a bit more cloud cover trying to mix with sunshine. Temps remain above average until we hit a cold front on Tuesday which will drop back highs, and eventually help to bring showers back to the region on Wednesday and Thursday.

TODAY: Mainly sunny and warm with temps increasing to the low to mid-upper 70s.

TONIGHT: Limited clouds mix in with lows in the mid 50s to upper 40s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low to mid 70s.