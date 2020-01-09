Bus driver accused in therapy dog’s death ‘no longer employed’ with Florence 1 Schools

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A school bus driver accused of dropping a dog off along a busy highway instead of at the owner’s home, eventually leading to the dog’s death, no longer works with Florence 1 Schools.

Pam Little-McDaniel told News13 on Thursday that the bus driver is ‘no longer employed’ with the school district. The district did not say whether the driver was fired or resigned.

This comes a few weeks after News13 spoke with the dog’s owner, Stan Alexander. Alexander said he was devastated after losing his therapy dog that he had for more than three years.

Alexander said the dog, ‘Dodger’, followed his granddaughter to the bus stop, which was right outside the home on Moore Road in Florence County. Then, the dog apparently followed the girl onto the bus.

Alexander’s family says the girl told the driver that the dog was inside the bus and asked if she could let him back out near the home, but the Alexander family told News13 the driver dropped him off on a busy highway about a mile from the home.

The dog was later found dead and now the family is considering legal action against the driver.

“I think she should be punished because he’s never coming back and that was my heart and soul,” said dog owner, Stan Alexander.

Recently, the school district released a statement about the incident. You can read that here.

News13 has reached out to the bus driver for comment but has not yet heard back.