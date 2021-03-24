Businesses react about restrictions being lifted in N.C.

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced Tuesday he is easing the current Covid-19 restrictions in the state. According to Governor Cooper’s website, As North Carolina’s trends continue to show improvement and vaccine distribution increases with 31.7% of North Carolinians over 18 having received at least one dose of vaccine. Executive Order No. 204 will take effect March 26 at 5 pm is set to expire April 30 at 5 pm. The state’s general mask mandate remains in effect.

Executive Order No. 204 has three general categories of occupancy restrictions: up to 100 percent capacity, 75 percent capacity, and 50 percent capacity. All businesses must continue to maintain the 6 feet of distance requirement between patrons and implement other safety protocols as they expand their capacity.

Executive Order No. 204 will also increase mass gathering limits. The number of people who may gather indoors will increase from 25 to 50 and the number of people who may gather outdoors will increase from 50 to 100. This Order also fully lifts the restriction on the late-night sale and service of alcoholic beverages on bars, restaurants, and other establishments.

As local businesses prepare for these changes, some in the Lumberton area say they don’t plan to make any changes to how they have been operating under the current restrictions for their appropriate business. General Manager for The Wing Company Jason Olsen says because of the size of his restaurant/bar and other areas such as limited staff he’s not making many changes come Friday. Olsen also stated that even though the alcohol curfew will be lifted on Friday, he’s making the decision not to lift it in his business.

“We are limited capacity, we are limited staff, we have to train new people because we can’t Friday automatically open until 2 o’clock in the morning because we don’t have the staff to because we had to limited staff to make the business successful,” Olsen says.

Staff at Elite Hair and Spa will be able to operate at 100% capacity, but they all agree that being safe is more important that any restriction being lifted. Shalina Texidor, Natural Hair Care Specialist, says business has ran smooth before the lift and it will continue to do so even after.

“We’re still going to wear masks regardless of restrictions just because you have a personal responsibility to yourself and the people around you and at your home to wear a mask. So, we’re going to still wear a mask. I’m still going to wear a mask and require masks. Yes!”

Eased restrictions are as followed:

Indoors and Outdoors up to 100% Capacity, Subject to Masks and 6 ft. Social Distancing

Museums and Aquariums

Retail Businesses

Salons, personal care and grooming businesses, tattoo parlors

Indoors up to 75% and Outdoors up to 100% Capacity, Subject to Masks and 6 ft. Social Distancing

Restaurants

Breweries, Wineries, and Distilleries

Recreation (e.g., bowling, skating, rock climbing)

Fitness and Physical Activity Facilities (e.g., gyms, yoga studios, fitness centers)

Pools

Amusement Parks

Indoors and Outdoors up to 50% Capacity, Subject to Masks and 6 ft. Social Distancing

Bars

Movie Theaters*

Gaming Facilities*

Meeting, Reception, and Conference Spaces

Lounges (including tobacco) and Night Clubs

Auditoriums, Arenas, and other venues for live performances

Sports Arenas and Fields (includes professional, collegiate, and amateur

*Movie theaters and gaming facilities may operate at up to 75% capacity outdoors.