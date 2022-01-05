Calmer & seasonable towards the weekend

Good morning! Somewhat milder weather will be moving in for the next couple of days for us. Cloudy skies and a few scattered showers have started off our Wednesday though. The showers will move offshore by midday and the clouds will slowly break up this afternoon. With a warmer start this morning, afternoon temperatures will warm to near 60.

The mild weather will continue on Thursday with a mix of clouds and sun. A cold front will move through Thursday night, bringing a few showers, but drier and cooler weather for Friday. High temperatures will only be in the upper 40s to low 50s Friday and Saturday, even with sunshine.

We will see a brief warm up on Sunday before another cold front brings rain Sunday night into Monday morning. It will cool down again to kick off next week.

Today: Morning showers then partly sunny and warmer. Highs near 60.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Lows 35-38 inland, 40-42 beaches.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and a bit milder. Highs in the low 60s.

