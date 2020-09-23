‘Candy Here’: Local father, graphic designer makes signs for people who welcome trick-or-treaters

CAROLINA FOREST, SC (WBTW) – One father and graphic designer in the Carolina Forest area came up with a unique way of letting neighbors know which houses are participating in trick-or-treating during the pandemic.

Ryan Sears is a father of two and tells News13, his kids love Halloween.

Sears says he wanted to do something to restore a sense of normalcy for kids.

“With everything going on this year and just how crazy things have been, just really got to thinking about how to bring a little sense of normalcy to the kids, a little bit of safety as well,” he explained.

So, Sears created signs that read, “Candy Here,” for people who want to participate in trick-or-treating to put in their yards.

Sears says while the signs help parents know which houses they can go to, the signs also help people who don’t want any close contact with people.

“It lets people know not only who is participating and excited and welcoming of the kids, but also just it will help send a message as to who is not participating and may not be interested in that one-on-one interaction.”

Sears also says he plans to make a “candy chute” to hand out candy this year so kids can stay socially-distant.

To purchase a sign, Sears says to message him on Facebook.

The signs are $5 and include the stake.

The CDC released guidance this week on what Halloween festivities are low, moderate and high risk; “traditional” trick-or-treating is categorized as “high” risk.

Some other activities the CDC says are “high risk” are indoor haunted houses with limited social distancing, crowded costume parties held indoors, “trunk-or-treat” events.

A few activities qualified as “lower risk” are decorating pumpkins with members of your household and doing a Halloween themed scavenger hunt.

For the CDC’s full guidance on Halloween, click here.