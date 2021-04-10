Can’t rule out a few evening storms

The weekend has arrived! Earlier sun will mix with cloud cover to kick off the day, with pleasant afternoon highs in the mid 70s to near 80. Be mindful this evening though, as isolated storms will be possible again, tapering off into tonight. The main timeframe for these to pop up will be in between 4-8 PM inland, closer to 9-10 PM for the coast. Isolated storm potential will be even lower for the beaches however, due to air temperatures remaining cooler from the ocean. Don’t be surprised if you stay completely dry.

We won’t be getting anywhere close to colder temperatures, as overnight lows hold in the lower 60s again. A couple stray storms and showers can’t be ruled out on Sunday with a weak cold front passing though, as highs only dip back a few degrees from the first half of the weekend. An abundance of sun will be back at it again on Monday!

GET NEWS13’S WEATHER APP FOR ALERTS

APPLE DOWNLOAD | ANDROID DOWNLOAD

TODAY: Partial sun with spotty late day storms. Highs in the mid 70s to low 80s.

TONIGHT: Mainly cloudy with a lingering storm. Lows in the low 60s.

TOMORROW: Limited sunshine with a couple showers/storms. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.