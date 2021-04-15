Can’t rule out a pm downpour today

Good morning everyone! For this Thursday we’re off to a mild morning kickoff in the 60s, with afternoon highs on a slow climb to the low-mid 70s. Isolated showers will press through this afternoon, with some downpours possible, especially closer to the coast. From around lunchtime through this evening, our cold front will track through from west to east, eventually leading to decreasing clouds into tonight. Lows will fall back to around 50 degrees

Sunshine wins out the day with some clouds mixing in for Friday! However, temps will cool off a bit, ranging in the upper 60s to low 70s. Humidity levels will also take a big tumble. Right now we’re looking at a system on Saturday that could bring showers up from the south. Right now there is still uncertainty with how far north rain will push into South Carolina, so stay tuned for updates and timing as we have better data available this evening.

GET NEWS13’S WEATHER APP FOR ALERTS

APPLE DOWNLOAD | ANDROID DOWNLOAD

TODAY: Some pops of sun with isolated showers around. Highs average in the lower-mid 70s.

TONIGHT: Clouds decrease late with lows around 50 to the low 50s.

TOMORROW: Good deal of sun with some clouds mixing in. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.