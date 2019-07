SPRINGFIELD, MA (WWLP) – A car has crashed into a residential pool in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Springfield Fire Department told 22News they went to 39 Weymouth Street to find a 2003 Mercury Sable in a swimming pool.

The driver was a 91-year-old woman who lives across the street at 48 Weymouth Street, Springfield Fire told 22News.

She lost control of her car while backing up and backed across the street, through bushes and a wooden fence before landing in the pool.