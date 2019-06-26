Car overturns in area of Seaboard Street in Myrtle Beach

Home
Posted: / Updated:

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A car overturned in the area of Seaboard Street in Myrtle Beach.

Cpl. Thomas Vest, with the Myrtle Beach Police Department, said officers responded to the area of Seaboard St. and Commons Ave. around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday. Officers have been cleared from the scene.

  • WBTW
  • WBTW
  • WBTW

Lt. Jonathan Evans, with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue, said all occupants were helped out of the car safely.

Lt. Evans said he didn’t know the extent of injuries, but believes they aren’t major.

Count on News13 for updates.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: