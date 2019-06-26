Car overturns in area of Seaboard Street in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A car overturned in the area of Seaboard Street in Myrtle Beach.

Cpl. Thomas Vest, with the Myrtle Beach Police Department, said officers responded to the area of Seaboard St. and Commons Ave. around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday. Officers have been cleared from the scene.

Lt. Jonathan Evans, with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue, said all occupants were helped out of the car safely.

Lt. Evans said he didn’t know the extent of injuries, but believes they aren’t major.

