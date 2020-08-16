CareSouth Carolina hosts back to school drive-thru

DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) – CareSouth Carolina, a private, non-profit community health center, gave out school supplies Saturday morning at Dillon High School. This event was a part of the organizations National Community Health Center Week Celebration.

The Back to School Drive-Thru took place in the student parking lot. Parents and guardians were able to drive up to the stand and receive bags of supplies, including pencils, crayons and more.

Joe Bittle, Chief of Community Health, says he appreciates Dillon High School’s collaboration in providing a safe site to give out the supplies to students during this pandemic.

“Well you know this time with Covid, it’s a lot going on and it may be difficult for some families to get in and get supplies and especially in a safe environment,” Bittle says.

Bittle continued to say that it brought him joy to see this event helping those in need.

“That’s what life is about. Us helping one another and especially during this time,” Bittle says.