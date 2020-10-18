Carolina Food Truck Rodeo back in town

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – The 3rd annual Carolina Food Truck Rodeo is in town with over 35 food trucks from across the Southeast.

The Carolina Food Truck Road had food ranging from fair favorites, BBQ, seafood and more.

Shannon Zielke, a vendor for Hillbilly Bob’s Homemade Soda has been doing this for the last five years. Zielke says the pandemic has slowed down business.

“This is an amazing thing. I miss it because I usually do about 20 shows a year and to see the expression on people’s face when they taste my old fashioned soda they love it and I love seeing that,” Zielke says.

Hubart Bullard, Festival Director, says they put in place almost 200 hand sanitizing stations, ask people to wear their masks and staff sanitizes the fair rides after every use.

“It’s a great event. This is the first event that a lot of people around Florence and the Pee Dee region have been able to get out and have fun doing so we’re really excited about it and just having a good ole time here,” Bullard says.

The food truck rodeo will be open Sunday, October 18th from 11am-7pm.