Carolina Food Truck Rodeo brings edible delights, music and a massive beer garden

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Carolina Food Truck Rodeo rolled into the Florence Center with a Fall edition for this weekend.

Live music, drinks and over 20 food trucks of all styles from across the nation will be featured. Event-goers can taste an array of authentic cuisines, grilled favorites, sweet treats and worldly flavors.

All day Friday and Saturday, feast on delights such as smoked barbeque, lobster rolls, gator bites, tacos, rolled ice cream, juicy burgers, Polish and Vegan flavors and more.

There’s live music daily on the Budweiser music stage featuring Official Budweiser singer-songwriter, Beam Country on Friday, Sweet Potato Pie and Seth Collins on Saturday, and Painted Man on both Friday and Saturday night. There’ll also be a massive beer garden with a robust selection of craft beers, imports and domestics, as well as cornhole boards, a Kids Zone and a mechanical bull.

Carolina Food Truck Rodeo – Fall Fest is November 8-9, 2019 at the Florence Center located at 3300 W. Radio Dr. in Florence, SC. Event hours for Friday are 5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. with extended hours on Saturday 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. Admission and parking is free to all attendees. The event is presented by Wicked Weed Brewing, Pepsi of the Carolinas and Budweiser. For more info please visit www.CarolinaFoodTruck.com